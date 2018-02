BRIEF-Ferrari Q4 Adj. EBITDA EUR 258 Mln, Plans To Be Net Industrial Debt Free No Later Than 2021‍​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - FERRARI:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 258 MILLION VERSUS EUR 251 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT AT END-DEC AT EUR 473 MILLION VERSUS DEBT OF EUR 653 MILLION AT 2016-END

* Q4 NET REVENUES EUR 840 MILLION VERSUS EUR 836 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.71 PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 SHIPMENTS OF > 9,000 INCLUDING SUPERCARS

* OUTLOOK 2018: ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 1.1 BILLION OR MORE

* OUTLOOK 2018: NET REVENUES EUR 3.4 BILLION OR MORE

* OUTLOOK 2018: NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT EUR <400 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: CAPITAL EXPENDITURES: ABOUT EURO 550 MILLION

* TARGETING EURO 2 BILLION ADJUSTED. EBITDA AND EUR 1.2 BILLION INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW NO LATER THAN 2022

* PLANS TO BE NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT FREE (AFTER DIVIDEND/CAPITAL DISTRIBUTIONS AND EXCLUDING SHARE REPURCHASES) NO LATER THAN 2021‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)