March 13 (Reuters) - Ferrari NV:

* INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL PREVENTIVE MEASURES TO SAFEGUARD EMPLOYEE WELLBEING

* WORKFORCE PRESENT IN MARANELLO AND MODENA HAS BEEN REDUCED TO A MINIMUM, WHILE REMAINING PERSONNEL IS WORKING REMOTELY

* AS OF YET, CO NOT CONFRONTED ISSUES THAT WOULD MATERIALLY AFFECT ITS MANUFACTURING PLANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: