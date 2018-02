BRIEF-Ferrari sees same capex levels for couple of years - CEO

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a conference call:

* SEES COUPLE OF YEARS OF SAME CAPEX AS THE 550 MILLION EUROS FORECAST FOR 2018

* IF THERE IS AN ELECTRIC SUPERCAR, IT WILL BE DONE BY FERRARI; WHAT‘S OUT IN THE MARKET ALREADY FALLS “SUBSTANTIALLY SHORT OF THAT”

* POSSIBLE MAY DOWNSIZE ENGINE IN FUTURE MODELS

* VALUE OF HAVING CASH ON COMPANY‘S BALANCE SHEET IS ZERO

* PUSH TO EXPAND BRAND INTO OTHER LUXURY AREAS BEYOND CARS HAS NOT STOPPED, BUT NOT INCLUDED IN NUMBERS TO 2022 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)