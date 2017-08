June 20 (Reuters) - FERRATUM OYJ:

* ‍CONTEMPLATED TAP ISSUE OF EUR 10-15 MILLION FOR FERRATUM BANK P.L.C.

* ‍CONTEMPLATED TAP ISSUE OF EUR 10-15 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED CALLABLE FLOATING RATE BONDS DUE MARCH 2020​​

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED TAP ISSUE ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)