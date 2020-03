BRIEF-Ferratum FY EBIT Up At EUR 45.5 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - FERRATUM OYJ:

* FY REVENUE AT EUR 293,1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11.8% COMPARED TO RESPECTIVE PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (2018: EUR 262,1 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCREASED YEAR-ON-YEAR BY 20.5% TO EUR 45,5 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 37,8 MILLION IN 2018

* IN 2020, EXPECTS COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO HAVEMATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUPS PERFORMANCE

* IN 2020, EXPECTS REVENUE AND EBIT TO MATERIALLY DECREASE COMPARED TO 2019

* PROPOSES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND FOR FY 2019