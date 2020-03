BRIEF-Ferratum FY EBT At EUR 27.5 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - FERRATUM OYJ:

* PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FULL-YEAR RESULTS FOR 2019. REDUCING 2020 REVENUE AND EBIT EXPECTATIONS

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX (EBT) OF EUR 27.5 MILLION - UP 23.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2020: BOARD EXPECTS BOTH REVENUE AND EBIT TO MATERIALLY DECREASE COMPARED TO 2019

* RECORD FY 2019 REVENUE OF EUR 293.1 MILLION - UP 11.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* RECORD FY 2019 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF EUR 45.5 MILLION (MARGIN 15.5%) - UP 20.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR