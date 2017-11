Nov 16 (Reuters) - FERRATUM OYJ:

* DGAP-ADHOC: FERRATUM OYJ: FERRATUM GROUP NARROWS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017

* ‍NOW ESTIMATES GROUP REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 215 MILLION AND EUR 225 MILLION​

* ‍GROUP OPERATING PROFITABILITY MARGIN (EBIT MARGIN) TO RANGE BETWEEN 14% AND 16% IN 2017​