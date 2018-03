BRIEF-Ferratum Oyj Ferratum Group Says Fy 2017 Ebit Up By 50.6% Y-O-Y

March 15 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj:

* DGAP-NEWS: FERRATUM OYJ: FERRATUM GROUP REPORTS RECORD Q4 2017 PERFORMANCE AND FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE AT THE UPPER END OF GUIDANCE

* RECORD FY 2017 REVENUE OF EUR 221.6 MILLION - UP 43.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* RECORD Q4 2017 REVENUE OF EUR 60.6 MILLION - UP 33.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* FY 2017 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) OF EUR 31.8 MILLION - UP 50.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* IMPROVED EBIT MARGIN FOR FY 2017 OF 14.4% COMPARED TO 13.7% IN 2016

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX (EBT) OF EUR 23.2 MILLION - UP 57.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* RECONFIRMS REVENUES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF EUR 280 MILLION AND EUR 310 MILLION

* GROWTH RATIO IN Q1 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 20% AND 30% - BASED ON VERY STRONG Q1 2017

* OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN (EBIT MARGIN) IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF 13% AND 16%