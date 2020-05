May 20 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj:

* Q1 REVENUE Y-O-Y DOWN BY -10.4% TO EUR 65.6 MILLION

* Q1 EBIT AT EUR -2.3 MILLION AS A RESULT OF REVENUE DECREASE AND HIGHER IMPAIRMENTS

* Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX STOOD AT EUR -7.1 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 5.2 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)