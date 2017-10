Oct 6 (Reuters) - FERRATUM OYJ

* REG-FERRATUM OYJ: FERRATUM GROUP ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INTERSWITCH IN NIGERIA

* ‍WILL INITIALLY OFFER MICROLOAN AMOUNTS OF BETWEEN NGN 1,000 AND NGN 10,000 TO CUSTOMERS OF INTERSWITCH WHO ARE RESIDENT IN LAGOS​

* ‍INTERSWITCH, BASED IN LAGOS, BUILDS AND MANAGES TRANSACTION INFRASTRUCTURE AND PROVIDES SECURE ELECTRONIC PAYMENT SOLUTIONS​