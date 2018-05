BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility

Ferrellgas Partners LP:

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS ANNOUNCES NEW $575 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* FERRELLGAS - FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES CURRENT $575 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* FERRELLGAS LP - ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* FERRELLGAS - WORKING TO CLOSE ON A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY

* FERRELLGAS - COMPANY IS EVALUATING VARIOUS OPTIONS RELATED TO ITS NEAR-DATED OUTSTANDING UNSECURED BONDS

* FERRELLGAS - NEW FACILITY INCLUDES A $300 MILLION CASH FLOW REVOLVER, AS WELL AS A $275 MILLION TERM LOAN