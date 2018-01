BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners Announces Sale Of Bridger Energy

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ferrellgas Partners Lp:

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES SALE OF BRIDGER ENERGY, LLC

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP - SALE WAS TO AN UNDISCLOSED BUYER AND TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT ANNOUNCED

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP - ‍WITH SALE, COMPANY WILL EXIT BRIDGER ENERGY‘S OIL PURCHASE AND SALE ACTIVITY​

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS-WITH SALE,TO BE ABLE TO REALIZE NEAR-TERM REDUCTION IN LETTERS OF CREDIT ISSUED TO SUPPORT BRIDGER FROM CURRENT CREDIT FACILITY