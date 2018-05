May 14 (Reuters) - Ferrellgas Partners LP:

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP-ON MAY 14, FERRELLGAS, L.P., PARTNERSHIP OF CO EXECUTED A SEVENTH AMENDMENT TO ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY

* FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP- AMENDMENT EXTENDS FACILITY'S MATURITY DATE BY 3 YEARS, INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $225 MILLION TO $250 MILLION Source bit.ly/2Kqz9bR