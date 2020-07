July 6 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo Plc:

* FERREXPO - JAMES (JIM) NORTH, ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FERREXPO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* FERREXPO SAYS CHRIS MAWE WILL LEAVE HIS POSITION AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (“CFO”), ONCE AN ORDERLY TRANSITION PROCESS HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED

* FERREXPO SAYS WILL MAKE A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE ONCE DATE OF MAWE'S DEPARTURE, EXPECTED TO BE NO LATER THAN 31 JULY 2021