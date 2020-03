BRIEF-Ferrexpo Says Deferred Its Decision On Final Ordinary And/Or Special Dividend

March 18 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo PLC:

* FY UNDERLYING EBITDA UP 17% TO US$586 MILLION

* DURING 1Q 2020, COVID-19 BEGAN CAUSING DISRUPTION TO CHINESE SUPPLY CHAINS IMPACTING DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS OF STEEL PRODUCERS

* SPREAD OF VIRUS INTO EUROPE, HOWEVER, COULD RESULT IN FURTHER ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY

* PRIOR TO VIRUS, HAD EXPECT STEEL PROFITABILITY IN EUROPE TO SHOW A MILD RECOVERY IN KEY MARKETS FROM SECOND HALF OF YEAR ONWARDS

* EXPORT WILL LIKELY SWITCH BACK TO DOMESTIC CUSTOMERS IN 2020 GIVEN LOWER INTERNATIONAL PELLET PREMIUMS COMPARED TO 2018

* LOWER PELLET PREMIUMS COULD SEE SOME HIGH-COST SUPPLY EXITING MARKET

* DEFERRED ITS DECISION ON A FINAL ORDINARY AND/OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND

* FERREXPO-TO CONSIDER POTENTIAL FINAL ORDINARY AND/OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND FOR FY2019 ONCE MARKET SITUATION AND EFFECT OF COVID-19 VIRUS HAS BECOME CLEARER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: