April 7 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo PLC:

* PRODUCTION FOR 1Q 2020

* 1Q 2020 PELLET PRODUCTION UP 7% TO 2.7 MILLION TONNES (1Q 2019: 2.5 MILLION TONNES)

* Q1 PRODUCTION OF 65% FE PELLETS UP 9% TO 2.7 MILLION TONNES (1Q 2019: 2.4 MILLION TONNES)

* 1Q 2020 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 2.8 MILLION TONNES (1Q 2019: 2.6 MILLION TONNES)

* PRODUCTION IN 1Q 2020 WAS NOT IMPACTED BY COVID-19 VIRUS