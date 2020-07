July 7 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo PLC:

* FERREXPO - 2Q 2020 PELLET PRODUCTION UP 5% TO 2.9MT (1Q 2020: 2.7MT)

* FERREXPO - 1H 2020 PELLET PRODUCTION UP 5% TO 5.6MT (1H 2019: 5.4MT).

* FERREXPO - 1H 2020 SALES VOLUMES INCREASED BY C.21% TO 6.1MT (1H 2019: 5.0MT), REFLECTING DE-STOCKING.