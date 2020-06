June 3 (Reuters) - Ferrexpo PLC:

* FERREXPO - YESTERDAY KYIV COURT OF APPEAL FULLY SATISFIED APPEAL OF FERREXPO AG

* FERREXPO - RESTRICTION COVERING 50.3% OF SHARES IN FERREXPO POLTAVA MINING HAS BEEN CANCELLED

* FERREXPO - RESTRICTION COVERING 50.3% OF SHARES IN FERREXPO POLTAVA MINING HAS BEEN CANCELLED