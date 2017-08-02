FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ferro acquires technology for printing on glass substrates
August 2, 2017 / 12:13 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Ferro acquires technology for printing on glass substrates

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp

* Ferro acquires leading technology for printing on glass substrates

* Ferro corp - deal for ‍$60.0 million​

* Ferro corp - ferro paid $60.0 million, excluding customary adjustments and fees for dip-tech

* Ferro corp - ‍company expects transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2018​

* Ferro corp says transaction was funded through excess cash and borrowings under ferro's existing revolving credit facility

* Ferro corp - ‍ferro expects a return on invested capital of more than 15% within first five years of acquisition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

