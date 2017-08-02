BRIEF-Ferro acquires technology for printing on glass substrates

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp
* Ferro acquires leading technology for printing on glass substrates
* Ferro corp - deal for $60.0 million
* Ferro corp - ferro paid $60.0 million, excluding customary adjustments and fees for dip-tech
* Ferro corp - company expects transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2018
* Ferro corp says transaction was funded through excess cash and borrowings under ferro’s existing revolving credit facility
* Ferro corp - ferro expects a return on invested capital of more than 15% within first five years of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: