April 26 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp:

* FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE

* FERRO CORP - SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MILLION SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY

* FERRO CORP - INCREASED ITS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MILLION

* FERRO CORP - WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY