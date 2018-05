May 1 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp:

* FERRO DELIVERS SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE QUARTER OF ORGANIC GROWTH AND REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q1 SALES $405.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $380.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY 2018 GUIDANCE MAINTAINED FOR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EPS, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS CONVERSION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.59 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: