BRIEF-Ferro May Need To Pay 19.3 Mln Zlotys In Taxes Plus Interest

March 12 (Reuters) - Ferro SA:

* TAX AUTHORITIES SAY CO MAY NEED TO PAY 19.3 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TAXES PLUS INTEREST

* OVERDUE INCOME TAX RELATES TO NOVASERVIS SPOL. S.R.O. TRANSACTION FROM 2012

* CO ESTIMATES INTEREST AT 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST PAYMENT MAY AFFECT CO’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDEND

* INFORMATION ABOUT DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017 TO BE PUBLISHED AFTER Q1 REPORT PUBLICATION

* SAY CO'S FINANCIAL CONDITION FOLLOWING POTENTIAL TAX PAYMENT PLUS INTEREST WOULD REMAIN GOOD