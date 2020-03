March 16 (Reuters) - Ferro SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* THE GROUP’S BUSINESS TO BUSINESS ORDERS ARE CURRENTLY BEING FULFILLED WITHOUT MAJOR ISSUES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS CLOSING OF SHOPPING CENTRES ON SOME MARKETS AND GENERAL LIMITATION OF ECONOMIC AND CONSUMER ACTIVITY MAY RESULT IN SUSPENSION OF SOME ORDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)