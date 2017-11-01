BRIEF-Ferro reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.33

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp:
* Ferro momentum continues with strong growth in the third quarter
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 sales $350 million versus I/B/E/S view $332.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS of $1.26 - $1.29 per diluted share
* Sees 2017 consolidated sales growth of 17.0% - 17.5%