Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp:

* FERRO CONTINUES MOMENTUM WITH STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q4 SALES ROSE 34.2 PERCENT TO $377.5 MILLION

* QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH WAS 9.2% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.10