BRIEF-Ferronordic Postpones AGM Until June 25, 2020 Due To COVID-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Ferronordic AB:

* FERRONORDIC POSTPONES AGM UNTIL 25 JUNE 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN VIEW OF UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY COVID-19, FERRONORDIC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE 2020 AGM UNTIL 25 JUNE

* TO EVALUATE BOARD’S DIVIDEND PROPOSAL.

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS SO FAR HAD RELATIVELY LIMITED IMPACT ON FERRONORDIC’S BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* CUSTOMER DEMAND IN RUSSIA AND KAZAKHSTAN HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED.

* THERE HAS RECENTLY BEEN A DECLINE IN DEMAND IN GERMANY

* DEMAND IN RUSSIA AND KAZAKHSTAN MAY ALSO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED.