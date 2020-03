March 20 (Reuters) - Ferronordic AB:

* IMPACT ON FERRONORDIC’S BUSINESS FROM VOLVO GROUP’S DECISION TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT SEVERAL PRODUCTION SITES

* FERRONORDIC-SUSPENSION OF VOLVO OPERATIONS TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT CO’S SUPPLY OF CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT IN RUSSIA,KAZAKHSTAN&SUPPLY OF TRUCKS IN GERMANY

* CLOSURES COULD ALSO IMPACT SUPPLY OF SPARE PARTS

* IMPACT OF PRODUCTION CLOSURES ON FERRONORDIC'S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION CAN NOT BE ASSESSED AT THIS MOMENT