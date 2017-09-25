FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ferrotec Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds
September 25, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Ferrotec Holdings to issue unsecured corporate bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ferrotec Holdings Corp

* Says it plans to issue first series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1.2 billion yen on Sept. 29, with maturity date of Sept. 30, 2024 and interest rate of 0.25 percent per annum

* Says it plans to issue second series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen on Sept. 29, with maturity date of Sept. 29, 2022 and interest rate of 0.18 percent per annum

* Says it plans to issue third series unsecured corporate bonds worth 1 billion yen on Sept. 27, with maturity date of Sept. 30, 2022 and interest rate of 0.019 percent per annum

* Says it plans to issue fourth series unsecured corporate bonds worth 100 million yen on Sept. 29, with maturity date of Sept. 29, 2022 and interest rate of 0.32 percent per annum

* Says issue price at 100 yen per share face value of 100 yen

* Says bonds will be used for business fund

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/49eJcF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
