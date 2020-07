BRIEF-Ferrovial Says Budimex Sale Was Optimistic And Believes Asset Still Has Value And More Room To Go

July 30 (Reuters) - Ferrovial SA says:

* WE CANNOT RULE OUT ANY EQUITY INJECTION IN AIRPORTS, UNLIKELY FOR HEATHROW BUT POSSIBLE FOR AGS

* DIVESTMENT PACE COULD CHANGE IN AREAS GETTING INTEREST AND SHOWING RESILIENCE LIKE WASTE DISPOSAL

* COVID-19 COST CONSTRUCTION 44 MILLION EUROS DUE TO LOCKDOWNS, RAISED PROVISIONS, ESTIMATED ZERO CLAIMS RECOVERY

* ON RENEWED JUMBO DIVIDEND FROM U.S. TOLL ROADS: WE AIM TO REPLICATE 2019 REFINANCING OF NTE

* TOO EARLY TO CONSIDER ENDING WAIVERS DUE TO STATES OF ALARM IN VARIOUS COUNTRIES, HOPEFULLY CLOSE TO IT

* BUDIMEX SALE WAS OPTIMISTIC AND BELIEVES ASSET STILL HAS VALUE AND MORE ROOM TO GO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nathan Allen)