April 17 (Reuters) - Ferrovial SA:

* SAYS CHAIRMAN, CEO AND REST OF BOARD TAKE 20% CUT IN FIXED COMPENSATION

* FLEXIBLE DIVIDEND POLICY IS APPROVED AND ITS FINAL EXECUTION, TIMING, AMOUNT TO BE DECIDED BY BOARD TAKING INTO ACCOUNT EVOLUTION OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS Source text: bit.ly/3crpUGx Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)