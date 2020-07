July 30 (Reuters) -

* FERROVIAL SAYS THE IMPACT ON U.S. TOLL ROADS COULD BE OFFSET BY A DECREASE IN PUBLIC TRANSPORT USE AND INCREASE OF ECOMMERCE AS A RESULT OF SOCIAL DISTANCING

* FERROVIAL CFO SAYS ON U.S. TOLL ROADS: WE'RE EXPECTING TO SEE A TRAFFIC RECOVERY ACROSS THE BOARD, FUTURE DIVIDENDS WILL BE MAINLY LINKED TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE