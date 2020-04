April 29 (Reuters) - Ferrum SA:

* FY REVENUE 449.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 353.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS 7.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 5.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 5.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PLANS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF RELIEF PACKAGE TO MEET ITS LIABILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)