March 30 (Reuters) - Fervi SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 28.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.21 PER SHARE

* IN COMPLIANCE WITH GOVERNMENT DECREE OF 17 MARCH 2020 ON COVID-19 CONTAINMENT, IT HAS CLOSED BOTH PARENT AND UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)