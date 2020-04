BRIEF-Fevertree Drinks FY Revenue Of £260.5 Mln, Up 9.7%

April 22 (Reuters) - Fevertree Drinks PLC:

* FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £77.0M (2018: £78.6M) REFLECTING ONGOING INVESTMENT FOR FUTURE GROWTH

* FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC - FINAL DIVIDEND OF 9.88 PENCE PER SHARE, BRINGING TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR TO 15.08 PENCE PER SHARE (2018: 14.50 PENCE PER SHARE)

* FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC - SOLID START TO NEW FINANCIAL YEAR, WITH GROUP TRADING IN FIRST TWO MONTHS IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC - COVID-19 WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FY20 TRADING

* FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC - TOO EARLY TO QUANTIFY COVID-19’S FULL IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC - FY GROUP DELIVERED REVENUE OF £260.5M, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 9.7% ON 2018

* FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC - CONFIDENT GROUP WILL BE WELL PLACED ONCE CURRENT PERIOD OF DISRUPTION AND UNCERTAINTY ENDS