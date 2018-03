March 13 (Reuters) - Fevertree Drinks Plc:

* FY GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 53.5% VERSUS 55.2% LAST YEAR

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £58.7 MILLION VERSUS £35.8 MILLION LAST YEAR

* "WE HAVE HAD AN ENCOURAGING START TO THE YEAR"