March 23 (Reuters) - Fevertree Drinks Plc:

* ADVISED BY CHARLES ROLLS THAT HE INTENDED TO SELL ABOUT 1.5 MILLION SHARES IN VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD PLACING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* PLACING SHARES WERE PLACED AT A PRICE OF 2,750 PENCE PER SHARE