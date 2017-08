July 25 (Reuters) - FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC:

* ADJUSTED EBITDA 1 UP 102 pct TO £25.2M (H1 2016: £12.4M)

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 95 pct TO 3.01 PENCE PER SHARE (H1 2016: 1.54 PENCE)

* BOARD ANTICIPATES THAT OUTCOME FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE MATERIALLY AHEAD OF ITS EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)