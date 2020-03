March 26 (Reuters) - FFP SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR 131.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 115.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DECEMBER NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE EUR 179.5 VERSUS EUR 150.3 YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.15 PER SHARE

* NET DEBT AT END-DEC EUR 763 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DECLINE IN SHARE MARKETS IMPACTS FFP'S STAKE VALUATIONS Source text: bit.ly/2UmeVIn Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)