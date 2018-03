March 26 (Reuters) - FFP SA:

* NAV PER SHARE: €154.4 IN 2017

* CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT AMOUNTED TO €222 MILLION IN 2017

* BOARD WILL PROPOSE AN ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF €2.0 PER SHARE FOR FY, AN INCREASE OF 11%‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2Ggk0rW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)