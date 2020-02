BRIEF-Fgl Holdings Announces $2.7 Billion Acquisition By Fidelity National Financial

Feb 7 (Reuters) - FGL Holdings Inc:

* FGL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES $2.7 BILLION ACQUISITION BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

* FGL HOLDINGS INC - DEAL FOR $12.50 PER SHARE

* FGL HOLDINGS INC - F&G’S ORDINARY SHARES WILL CONSIST OF APPROXIMATELY 60% CASH AND 40% FNF COMMON STOCK

* FGL HOLDINGS INC - FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION, CO WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL

* FGL HOLDINGS INC - UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, F&G SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF FNF COMMON STOCK.

* FGL HOLDINGS INC - HOLDERS OF F&G’S SHARES MAY ELECT TO RECEIVE EITHER $12.50 PER SHARE IN CASH OR 0.2558 OF A SHARE OF FNF COMMON STOCK

* FGL HOLDINGS - F&G MAY TERMINATE MERGER DEAL TO ENTER INTO SUPERIOR PROPOSAL WITH SPECIFIED BIDDERS IDENTIFIED IN THIS PERIOD FOR TERMINATION FEE OF $39.97 MILLION

* FGL HOLDINGS INC - CO IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN HEADQUARTERED IN DES MOINES, IOWA, & WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY CHRIS BLUNT & CURRENT MANAGEMENT TEAM

* FGL HOLDINGS INC -DEAL TERMS INCLUDE A 40-DAY “GO-SHOP” PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: