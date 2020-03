March 19 (Reuters) - FGL Holdings Inc:

* FGL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF “GO-SHOP PERIOD”

* FGL HOLDINGS INC - DURING GO-SHOP PERIOD, F&G AND ITS FINANCIAL ADVISOR, CREDIT SUISSE, SOLICITED 42 POTENTIAL ACQUIRERS

* FGL HOLDINGS INC - DESPITE THESE EFFORTS, F&G DID NOT RECEIVE ANY ALTERNATIVE ACQUISITION PROPOSALS DURING GO-SHOP PERIOD

* FGL HOLDINGS INC - TRANSACTION WITH FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 OR Q3 OF 2020