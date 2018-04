April 17 (Reuters) - FGL Holdings:

* FGL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF NOTES OFFERING

* FGL HOLDINGS - NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED AT AN OFFERING PRICE OF 99.50%

* FGL HOLDINGS - UNIT PRICED OFFERING OF $550 MILLION OF 5.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025