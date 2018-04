April 16 (Reuters) - FGL Holdings:

* FGL HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NOTES OFFERING

* FGL HOLDINGS - UNIT PLANS TO OFFER APPROXIMATELY $550 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* FGL HOLDINGS - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING PARTLY TO REPAY $135 MILLION OF BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND RELATED EXPENSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: