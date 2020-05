May 6 (Reuters) - FGL Holdings Inc:

* FGL HOLDINGS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND DECLARES COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

* Q1 SALES ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $1.2 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.35 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT $28.9 BILLION, UP 12%

* QTRLY DECLINE IN SALES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER WAS DRIVEN BY LOW INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT