March 7 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:

* NOT PLANNING TO SELL MAGNETI MARELLI

* TO DISTRIBUTE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS MAGNETI MARELLI SHARES, BOURSE LISTING WILL BE AUTOMATIC

* DOES NOT RULE OUT INDUSTRIAL PARTNER FOR MAGNETI MARELLI

* FOLLOWING ACEA MEETING, GERMAN PRODUCERS COMMITTED TO KEEPING DIESEL AS IMPORTANT FUEL

* CONFIRMS INTENTION TO LEAVE VENEZUELA BUT THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH RESIGNATION OF FCA VENEZUELA CHIEF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)