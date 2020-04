BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Says Voluntarily Recalling 425,588 Vehicles To Tighten Windshield-Wiper Fastener

April 14 (Reuters) - FCAU.N:

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV - VOLUNTARILY RECALLING AN ESTIMATED 425,588 U.S.-MARKET VEHICLES TO TIGHTEN A WINDSHIELD-WIPER FASTENER

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES- WARRANTY DATA REVIEW, AFTER FCA INVESTIGATION,DISCOVERED FASTENER INTENDED TO CONNECT WINDSHIELD-WIPER ARMS ON CERTAIN VEHICLES MAY NOT BE SUFFICIENTLY SECURED

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES- FCA IS UNAWARE OF ANY RELATED INJURIES OR ACCIDENTS

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES- AFFECTED VEHICLES ARE SOME 2019 AND 2020 JEEP COMPASS SUVS, &SOME 2019 AND 2020 RAM 1500 CLASSIC AND RAM 1500 PICKUPS

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES- WILL BEGIN CONTACTING CUSTOMERS LATER THIS MONTH

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES- INTENDED WIPER-ARM MOVEMENT IN VEHICLES MAY BE COMPROMISED, POTENTIALLY CONTRIBUTING TO POOR VISIBILITY