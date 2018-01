Jan 25 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne tells analysts on a post-results conference call:

* IDEA THAT COMPANY MAY NEED TO FIND A PARTNER “HAS BEEN PUT TO BED”

* JUNE PRESENTATION WILL FOCUS ON NEW BUSINESS PLAN, WILL NOT ANNOUNCE SUCCESSOR

* HAS “NO BLOODY DOUBT” THAT SUCCESSOR WILL BE ONE OF CURRENT FCA MANAGERS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)