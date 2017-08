July 26 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler:

* Fiat Chrysler issues statement in response to Department of Justice investigation‍​

* Intends to pursue all potential legal remedies against Iacobelli and any other culpable parties‍​

* Says DOJ investigation was in relation to FCA US and UAW employees that held roles at The National Training Center