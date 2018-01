Jan 25 (Reuters) - FIAT CHRYSLER:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EBIT EUR 1.89 BILLION EUROS VERSUS EUR 1.88 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 REVENUES EUR 28.876 BILLION VERSUS EUR 30.22 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* TARGETS FOR 2018 CONFIRM THE MAIN OBJECTIVES OF THE BUSINESS PLAN

* NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT EUR 2.39 BILLION AT END-DEC VERSUS EUR 2.54 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY NAFTA ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF 7.9 PERCENT

* 2018 GUIDANCE: REVENUES ABOUT EUR 125 BILLION

* 2018 TARGET: ADJUSTED EBIT EUR 8.7 BILLION OR MORE

* 2018 GUIDANCE CONFIRMS BUSINESS PLAN KEY TARGETS‍​

* 2018 TARGET: ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ABOUT EUR 5.0 BILLION

* 2018 GUIDANCE: NET INDUSTRIAL CASH EUR 4.0 BLN BY YEAR-END